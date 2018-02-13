‘Dragon Ball Super’ Picks On Goku’s Biggest Battle Flaw

Goku had his first bout with Goku Black on the English language broadcast of Dragon Ball Super, and while the fight was a great first taste at what is to come, neither of the fighters were close to using their full power.

In fact, Goku’s biggest flaw as a fighter is highlighted here. As Vegeta points out, Goku has a bad habit of not using his full power during fights until he feels the situation calls for it.

Goku being battle hungry has been a staple of the series for the entirety of its run, and this is only the most recent example of how his low-balling a foe could lead to a more disastrous outcome. When he played around with Majin Buu as Super Saiyan 3 in the Majin Buu saga, his failing to deal a fatal blow is what causes Buu to run rampant throughout the rest of the saga.

It’s very much the same case with Goku Black. Goku doesn’t take the battle seriously, as he finds himself testing his power against himself rather than seriously taking on a foe Future Trunks is frightened of. And because of it, the ramifications are already severe.

Not only did Goku Black destroy Trunks’ time machine before being forced back to his time, in the next episode preview the almost playful fight with Goku seems to be improving Black’s fighting proficiency as well.

Goku usually messes around before he takes a fight seriously, but now he’s facing a foe with the same ability to quickly get stronger as he does. If Goku does not fix this flaw any time soon, Black will only get more dangerous since he’s going to be far less playful.

