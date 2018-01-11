‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease Goku’s Rematch With Jiren

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready for round two. A few months back, Goku and Jiren had their first match, but the Saiyan left the fight limping. The duo will come back together for a rematch this weekend, and Goku doesn’t look like he will do much better this time around.

After all, a recent set of spoilers confirmed Jiren is still too much for the hero to handle.

Not long ago, Animage shared its latest synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s 123rd episode. The release will follow up last week’s episode which pitted Jiren against Vegeta, but Goku will be the first to fight the Pride Trooper. And, as you may have expected, Goku is not up to snuff just yet.

You can read the latest blurb for “Body and Soul, Full Power Release! Goku and Vegeta!!” below:

“Goku begins battling Jiren once again. Although Goku uses every trick up his sleeve, Jiren brushes it all aside. Goku fires Kienzan-like cluster bombs off in all directions, but this is also of little effect. And then, Vegeta unleashes all his ki and starts glowing blue.”

As you can see above, Goku will face off with Jiren for real this weekend. The pair have encountered one another since their first showdown, but Goku hasn’t been able to trade blows yet. After unlocking Ultra Instinct, the Saiyan has been waiting for a chance to challenge Jiren, but fans do not think the form will make an appearance this round.

After all, the previews for Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode have only shown Goku using Super Saiyan Blue on Jiren. The latest teaser had SSB Vegeta team with Goku who had added Kaio-Ken to his SSB power-up. Jiren didn’t seem too phased by the barrage, and the anime’s new synopsis does say the fighter brushes off all of Goku’s attacks. So, it is just a matter of time before the Saiyan digs up Ultra Instinct once again.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Are you looking forward to this big fight?