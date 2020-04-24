Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku Permission to Wreck Earth While Fighting Moro

✖

Dragon Ball Super's latest arc has finally reached the climatic battle, in which new villain Moro pits his life-sucking magic against Goku's latest power-up. After Goku and Vegeta were nearly killed by Moro (and failed to save the planet New Namek), Goku trained with the angel Merus to better master his new Ultra Instinct power. So, as Moro comes to Earth looking to suck the planet dry, Goku is now facing a villain who has god-levels of power and magic. Given what we saw from Ultra Instinct before, it's perfectly understandable that Goku is given permission to go all-out against Moro - even if it means destroying the Earth!

Warning - Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 59 SPOILERS Follow!

As stated, the latest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter sees Goku face off against Moro, with both fighters dipping into their real power sets. Goku shows off new techniques like untraceable speed, and air-blast melee attacks. However, Moro has his own back of magical tricks, plus more power than Goku could've every guessed. But Goku being Goku, he has plenty of uses for his new Ultra Instinct Sign form and battle knowledge, to try and take Moro down.

The battle between Goku and Moro gets taken up a notch, after the villain nearly traps the Saiyan hero in a magical bind. The rest of the Z-Fighters are still on the battlfield, watching the fight unfold, and Goku stops by with his son Gohan and Piccolo, to warn them that they need to get further back, as Goku prepares to unleash his next barrage of Ultra Instinct Sign attacks.

Gohan gives Goku an important reassurance for the battle ahead, telling his father to, "Go all-out and don't worry about the Earth! We've already gathered up the Earth's Dragon Balls! They're at Dende's Place! That mens we can always put everything back to normal!"

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

This scene is just one more indication of how Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro are bringing Dragon Ball Super back to Dragon Ball Z basics. Like with the battle against Evil Buu, the Z-Fighters are willing to sacrifice the Earth and its lives to bring down the villain, in full knowledge that they've set up an insurance plan to restore everything, once the battle is over. It's one of the more understated yet disturbing things about Dragon Ball's vision of "Heroism", as once again it's the fight that matters most, not so much any actual super heroics.

Of course, Dragon Ball Super chapter 59 ends with both Moro and Goku revealing even more power they both are holding back, so that Dragon Ball wish may very well end up being necessary to save Earth!

You can read new Dragon Ball Super chapters online HERE. The Anime is still on hiatus.

