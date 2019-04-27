Dragon Ball Super Levels-Up Goku and Vegeta’s Friendship

One of the biggest plot threads throughout Dragon Ball Z was how Goku and Vegeta’s relationship went from enemies, to heated rivals, and it all ended with a begrudging acceptance as Vegeta and Goku finally learned how to work together. Dragon Ball Super developed this connection even further by having them team up on more than one occasion and brought them together closer as Saiyans and friends.

As the newest villain of the series is pushing them closer to death than ever before, the latest chapter of the series brings them closer as friends as they find comfort in one another in this completely hopeless situation on New Namek.

Chapter 47 of the series sees Goku and Vegeta hiding out with the final Dragon Ball in a remote Namekian village. Moro has gathered the other six by sensing their locations directly rather than searching village by village like Freeza once did, so Goku and Vegeta prepare to make what they believe is their final stand as the villain approaches their location before too long.

It’s here that Goku and Vegeta open up to one another. Not only does Vegeta tell Goku to restore New Namek back to its prime should they survive, they both share a calm moment in which they don’t think they actually will. Not only is this preparing the two for death in their own ways, they completely trust in the strength of one another as they both decide to fight together.

Knowing there’s no other choice, Goku and Vegeta pushes their bodies and strain themselves to push out whatever remaining ki they have. And with a small, but melancholy smile at one another, they fly toward Moro. Dragon Ball Super has united Goku and Vegeta against various foes over the course of the series, and each of them has tested their bond in various ways.

But this moment is great in showing just how much trust they have in one another after such a long time together, and though it may be under some stressful situations, the series is making sure to take the steps necessary to bring Goku and Vegeta closer together as allies and Saiyan brothers.

