‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Preview Photos Of Goku & Jiren’s Epic Battle

Warning! Massive spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s one-hour special lie below!

Tonight is the night, Dragon Ball fans. After a long wait, fans will get to watch as Goku takes on Jiren for the first time, and Toei Animation isn’t taking the event lightly. A slew of preview images for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode have just gone live, and they have got fans freaking out.

Can you blame them though? Just look at Goku’s new form!

As you can see below, a total of 14 preview images for Dragon Ball Super were released on Twitter this afternoon. The stills come from episodes 109-110, and a few surprising faces make appearances in the pictures. You can check out all the images in our photo gallery below!

Goku and Jiren feature heavily in the stills, but fighters like Android 17 and Android 18 also show up. Zeno is also shown looking rather happy, and the rest of Jiren’s teammates can be seen fighting Goku as well. The Saiyan is in his new form when he begins fighting, and neither Toppo or Dyspo look like they are a match for the hero.

If you have not kept in the loop with Dragon Ball Super, then you should know the anime will make a comeback tonight after a short hiatus. The series will air back-to-back episodes detailing Goku’s battle with Jiren. When the fight starts, it appears the Saiyan throw everything he’s got at Jiren, but the Pride Trooper will be able to withstand Goku even when he’s maxed out his Kaio-Ken whilst Super Saiyan Blue.

You can read the synopsis for the first-half of Dragon Ball Super‘s one-house special below:

“A bargain 1-hour special where you can see two episodes’ worth of material all in one go! The mightiest warrior, Jiren, stands in Goku’s way! Even Goku’s Kaio-Ken x20 is no match. And so Goku fires his ace in the hole technique?!”

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.