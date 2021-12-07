Dragon Ball Super Artist Raises Major Question About Ultra Instinct’s Silver Hair

Ultra Instinct has been the strongest new transformation for Son Goku during his days in Dragon Ball Super, granting the Saiyan warrior a power-up that has come in handy while battling the likes of Jiren, Moro, and Granolah. While there are still plenty of mysteries that have yet to be revealed about this power-up, the artist of Dragon Ball Super’s manga has asked a question that might give us a better idea of where the power of Ultra Instinct originated and why it turns the hair of its wielder silver.

Toyotaro took the opportunity to start the conversation with the interviewer regarding Ultra Ego, the newest transformation of Vegeta that gives him power comparable to Goku’s Ultra Instinct, detailing that while the Saiyan Prince learned his form from the god of destruction Beerus, Goku’s power might come directly from the angels:

“Ultra Instinct is a move used by the angels but Ego is different in that it’s a move used by the Gods of Destruction. So fundamentally I was trying to capture Beerus’ essence. I haven’t confirmed whether Toriyama planned it or not, but I feel like Ultra Instinct Goku having silver hair is because Whis has white hair. Sorry I haven’t actually confirmed that, so I can’t say for sure.”

What this might mean for the ever-running rivalry between Goku and Vegeta is that, since angels are far above gods of destruction, Son might be that much stronger than Vegeta when the dust is settled and both Saiyans are able to fully master their respective Ultra transformations. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if Goku and Vegeta once again trade blows and who would come out the victor if they did.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super’s manga is telling the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and while the anime series has yet to confirm when it will make its triumphant return, next year will see the arrival of a new movie in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the film set to focus on the likes of Pan, Piccolo, Krillin, and other side characters, it’s yet to be seen as to whether or not Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego will be making an appearance.

