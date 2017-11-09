Could ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Eliminate Kale and Caulifla for Fusing?

Dragon Ball Super is giving Jiren a break these days, but Goku is still battling on. The Saiyan has been busy as of late fighting Caulifla and Kale. With the Universe 6 girls wanting to go Super Saiyan 3, Goku is showing the fighters just what it takes to reach the power-up. In the most recent episode of Dragon Ball Super, fans watched as Goku took on Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla before Kale joined in the battle. When the anime returns next week, the girls will try to one-up Goku by fusing together. The show's latest episode preview gave a sneak-peek at Kefla, the Potara fusion of Kale and Caulifla. However, there's just one problem. Some fans are thinking the fusion may be grounds to eliminate the Saiyans. While the Tournament of Power is all for power-ups, it does have a strict set of rules fighters must abide by. One of those guidelines may conflict with the use of a Potara earring, and fans are split over whether Zeno might disqualify Kefla because of their last-minute fusion. You can check out evidence about the theory below:

The Tournament Rules Breakdown Before the Tournament of Power began, fans were given a quick rundown of its rules. The Grand Priest told the competing universes their individual battles didn't need any oversight, but there are some rules which must be abided by. The first - and most damning rule - is that fighters cannot use any weapons or healing items during the tournament. For Goku, that means the Saiyan cannot use Senzu Beans during the event, but fans are not sure if Potara earrings can be considered a weapon or not. Just by themselves, the Potara earrings are harmless; they are a simple accessory which the Supreme Kais wear to designate their status. However, when the earrings are shared by two people, they can boost each fighters' power through fusion. In the strictest sense, the Potara earrings themselves are not weapons but instead accessory items. Master Roshi was able to use such an item when he brought in an empty bottle to use with his Evil Containment Wave. The item was allowed by Zenos because they felt the technique was cool, so there is a very good chance Kefla's fusion would get the same treatment. prevnext