‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals the Power Source of Moro’s New Form

Dragon Ball Super is hitting fans hard with its new story arc. The title is pushing out its ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc without reservation, and it is kicking the Saiyans to do so. After all, Moro is wrecking the duo these days, and fans learned how it’s going down.

Recently, the series put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans met a more powerful Moro.

The manga followed the wizard as he continued his fight with Vegeta, and it didn’t take long for Goku to show up. However, Moro was able to take down the pair, and he used the Saiyans to fuel his new transformation.

“You will allow me to grow more powerful,” Moro threatened the pair.

The pair were not Super Saiyan at the time, so they had little hope of warding off the Moro. The villain grabbed the duo by their neck and started to siphon off their life energy. The was able to distill that energy into edible balls which Moro munched on.

“Incredible, that the energy from a mere pair of beings could restore my flesh to this extent.”

In a turn of events, it seems one of the franchise’s previous transformations is powering this new one. Super Saiyan is a source of power for Goku, and he uses that base form to level up into states like Super Saiyan 2 and beyond. Now, Moro has found a way to use that same basic energy which powers Super Saiyan to fuel his own transformation, and it looks like it will mean bad news for the multiverse at large.

