Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases Drawback of Gas' Power

Dragon Ball Super is looking to release the next Shonen movie this summer around the globe, with the film focusing on Gohan and Piccolo already hitting theaters in Japan. As the story of the manga continues in the pages of the Shonen franchise in Weekly Shonen Jump, the Granolah the Survivor Arc continues pushing Goku and Vegeta to their limits, despite the power of their latest transformations in Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. Luckily for the Z-Fighters, it seems that the current villain, Gas, has a serious drawback to his newfound power level.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 85, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The drawback to Gas' power might be an easy one for readers who have been following the arc since its beginnings, with the member of the Heeters using the same trick to power-up that Granolah did. In order for the intergalactic bounty hunter to become the strongest being in the universe, he had to sacrifice all but three years of his overall life span. With Gas doing the same, it seems as though he only has a certain amount of time left before he kicks the bucket in order to achieve his status as the strongest being in the universe.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Goku employing a new varied version of Ultra Instinct, which seemingly taps into his ancestry within the Saiyan race, Son is able to come close to defeating Gas, with Elec giving his fellow Heeter a pep talk demanding that he be willing to go so far as to sacrifice himself to defeat the Z-Fighters. Ultimately, the Heeters are looking to take over Frieza's operation in the galaxy and will do anything to get it.

While it hasn't been confirmed how much time that Gas has left before he dies, Elec clarifies that "there won't be a next time for Gas" as the Heeter appears to look quite gaunt on the final page of the latest installment.

How much time do you think Gas has before he kicks the bucket? Do you think the end of the Granolah The Survivor Arc is right around the corner?