New Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Chapters Released

Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have finally come back with brand new chapters so fans can now catch up with both of these major action manga series! With the both of these major franchises now releasing on a monthly schedule, it can be tough to wait to see how each of them continues their respective stories. With Dragon Ball Super seemingly nearing the climax of its current arc, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations setting the stage for its next one, each new chapter of both series are that much more important than ever to catch up with as soon as possible.

Luckily now fans can see the next step in Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor arc as Chapter 85 of the series has now been released to Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (which you can find here). The same goes for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' current Code focused saga as Chapter 71 of the series has been released with Viz Media as well (which you can find here). You can check out both of these recent chapters completely for free, and catch up with all of the other chapters released so far with a paid subscription. So now's the time to jump in!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 continues the fights between Gas, Goku, and Vegeta as the two Saiyans try their best to take on the all powerful Heeter. The two of them have kicked off their rematch at both their respective full powers, but it's already been made clear that it's going to be a lot tougher to take down the Heeter than they might be prepared for. It's going to be a long and drawn out fight much like the rest of the arc has shown thus far, and the newest chapter takes that crucial next step.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71 is just as intense, however, as while there is no major fight to jump back into, Amado is now in the clutches of Code and Eida with only his machinations and wordplay to save him. Eida meeting Shikamaru in the previous chapter has really changed things for how she wants to approach Kawaki, but it's clear that she's probably even more dangerous and cunning that Code ever was. That means the newest arc will only change and shift from this point on.

