Dragon Ball to Bridge Manga Hiatus With New Specials

Dragon Ball is keeping fans in limbo for the time being. If you did not realize, the hit series posted its latest chapter more than a month ago with Toyotaro at the helm. The artist ushered in the manga's first chapter since series creator Akira Toriyama passed away. Not long after the big debut, Dragon Ball announced its manga is going on a hiatus, and now we have learned what is replacing the absent series.

As it turns out, Dragon Ball is not planning on leaving fans high and dry. Until the manga returns, Dragon Ball will post a variety of specials for fans, and they will be available on the official Dragon Ball website.

"A special project will be serialized until the start of the Dragon Ball Super manga's new chapter. You can enjoy these features which will make reading [the manga] even more interesting, plus there will be more illustrations and comments by Toyotaro. The first installment will feature the Red Ribbon Army! You can check out the differences between the members, mechs, and androids of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super in one go," the page shared.

Of course, Dragon Ball fans are always down to learn more about the series. The franchise has been around for decades, and plenty of bonus material and cut content has been collected. Plenty of never-before-seen goodies have been shared through the Dragon Ball website to date, so it seems more is on the way. And while fans are still mourning the loss of Toriyama, his work will never die so long as Dragon Ball's legacy continues to thrive.

Of course, this hiatus also gives readers the chance to catch up on Dragon Ball Super. You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app if you have yet to check it out. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

