New Dragon Ball Promo Ties Goku and Bardock Together

Dragon Ball isn’t a touchy-feely sort of show, but it can dig at your emotions. Most scenes involving Goku’s childhood are enough to make fans teary, and that proved to be true still when Bardock popped into the manga’s ongoing arc. Now, a new promo for the series has gone live, and the reel shows just how similar Goku is to his father.

For those who don’t know, Dragon Ball Super brought Bardock back into the picture as the Granolah the Survivor arc got underway. Fans learned Goku’s dad had a history with the sniper and the Planet Cereal. And thanks to a recent update, fans believe Goku is about to learn something from his father even beyond the grave.

#DragonBallSuper Manga Vol. 18 "Bardock, the Father of Goku" Promo

(English subbed)



Vol. 18 releases on April 4 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/KnZPqVm1vZ — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 23, 2022

This lesson is at least a month away, but Dragon Ball Super is finding ways to hype Bardock in the meantime. After all, the manga’s next volume is about to go live, and Dragon Ball has released a teaser for volume 18. It turns out this collection will contain Bardock’s introduction to this ongoing arc, so its promo highlights the father-son duo.

As you can see above, the short reel showcases the cover art of volume 18, so that means Bardock is on full display. The hero is seen standing with his back to fans, and their face is in profile with a scouter covering one eye. The artist Toyotaro then did a drawing of Goku for this promo as well, and it shows just how similar the two fighters are. Goku really did get his looks from Bardock, and soon the older Saiyan might pass on a power or two to his estranged son.

What do you make of this latest manga promo? Are you still liking Bardock's role in Dragon Ball Super?