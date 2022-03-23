Dragon Ball Super Theory Teases Bardock’s Connection to Ultra Instinct

Dragon Ball Super fans never expected Bardock to pop up in Granolah’s arc, but well – even Goku gets surprised some times. The series took everyone back when the Saiyan’s old man was walked back into the series thanks to some clever flashbacks. These days, Bardock has become an unlikely star thanks to his surprise comeback, and now one theory suggests Goku’s late father is about to leave his mark on Ultra Instinct.

Now, its whole premise revolves around Bardock and Goku as you can imagine. The latter knows little about his parents, but chapter 82 began to shift that truth. After being given Bardock’s scouter, a message from the Saiyan unlocks long-hidden memories within Goku, and the chapter ends with a flashback to Bardock’s fight with Gas.

We all know the older Saiyan was able to defeat Gas back in the day, and the question remains how that happened. Even before he powered up with Alec, Gas held his own against Vegeta and Goku. Dragon Ball Super fans have long believed Bardock was way weaker than Goku when he died fighting Frieza, but he might have some sort of power we don’t know about. Or according to a new theory, a conviction that Goku has never tapped into.

In the same way Vegeta uses Saiyan pride to power himself, Bardock surely had his own morals backing him. Fans have wondered whether this conviction is what helped him defeat Gas way back when, and thanks to Bardock’s posthumous message, Goku could learn about it now. This new belief might give our hero the juice he needs to defeat Gas as his father did before him, but he needs something extra to drive the victory home.

This is where Ultra Instinct comes into play, according to the theory. Whis and Goku agree the hero has yet to make Ultra Instinct his own. The Saiyan simply uses the form just like Whis, but he lacks the motivation to mold it for himself. After being reminded of his parents, Goku might be able to piece together his own Ultra Instinct variant, and his father’s legacy will be its driving force. And if that ends up being the case, well – we’re going to demand a new Father-Son Kamehameha moment with the pair.

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball Super theory? Do you believe Bardock is going to influence Goku’s new form…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.