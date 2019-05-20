Read Now: Dragon Ball Super Releases Chapter 48

Dragon Ball Super has been on a hiatus for some time now. Following the debut of its first feature film, the anime went quiet on all fronts, but the same cannot be said for the manga. Dragon Ball Super is thriving in print, and the series just got a big update.

Yes, that’s right. A new chapter of Dragon Ball Super is here, and you can read it now for free.

Earlier today, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super went live on sites like Viz and MANGA Plus. Chapter 48 picks up right where the manga left off last month, and that means things aren’t going in favor for Goku and Vegeta.

You can read chapter 48 via Viz here for free. You can also check out Shueisha’s manga catalog here to read the new chapter as well.

For those who need a bit of a refresher for this release, the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super was a doozy. Not only did Moro prove he was more powerful than even the strongest Namekian, but he continued to pummel Goku and Vegeta into the ground. The Saiyans were not strong enough to phase Moro, but the wizard did meet his match before long.

Back with the Galactic Patrol, Majin Buu woke up from his slumber and quickly informed of the situation. It was then the soldiers flew Buu — and the Grand Supreme Kai — out to New Namek where Moro was gathering the final Dragon Ball. Majin Buu was quick to lay into Moro, giving the ancient villain some solid hits while Goku looked on in awe to the side. Now, chapter 48 is here to follow the rest of this epic match, and fans are hoping Majin Buu can show Moro why he shouldn’t have messed with Universe 7.

