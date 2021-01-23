Dragon Ball Super Promises a Vegeta and Beerus Training Arc

✖

Granolah has been the talk of the town since the Moro Arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga came to a close, but that isn't stopping both Goku and Vegeta from attempting to gain even more power as they train in the strength of the gods, and it seems as if the Prince of the Saiyans is set to learn some new tricks thanks to Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus. With the finale of the Moro Arc seeing Goku master the power of Ultra Instinct, Vegeta seemingly has a ways to go before he can reach Son's new power level.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 68, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory!

Based on Vegeta's temperament, many fans have long believed that he would eventually become a God of Destruction himself, and the latest chapter leads more credence to this belief as Goku trains alongside Whis, leaving the Prince of the Saiyans to have a chat with Beerus. As Goku uses Ultra Instinct to combat against Whis in their spar, Beerus questions whether or not Vegeta is looking to do the same and learn how to harness Ultra Instinct himself.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Vegeta's rivalry with Goku has resulted in many fights between the two, with the Saiyans learning a number of similar Super Saiyan levels, but it seems as if Dragon Ball is looking to distinguish the two fighters in some seriously unique ways. During the Moro Arc, Vegeta decided to train on the Planet Yardrat, learning not only to use Instant Transmission but harness a new technique in Forced Spirit Fission. While his power level increased, he also was able to undo fusions and energy-absorbing techniques.

While Vegeta was not the one to ultimately defeat Moro, he was able to use his new move to give Goku energy from the Z Fighters, citizens of the Earth itself, and even the young warrior Uub. Goku and Vegeta are very different characters, despite seemingly being locked at the hip during their training, and giving Vegeta different transformations and powers would definitely go a long way toward distinguishing the Prince of the Saiyans once again.

