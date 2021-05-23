Dragon Ball Super Debuts a Faster Move Than Instant Transmission

✖

Goku is one of the most powerful characters in all of anime, so it is hard to outdo the hero in most categories. Whether we are talking strength or endurance, the Saiyan is usually topping the list in Dragon Ball Super, and the same goes for speed. After all, Instant Transmission made it possible for Goku to move near instantaneously when need be. And now, it seems his record has been overtaken.

The surprising move came from Granolah, the sniper from Planet Cereal who is bent on getting revenge. The man appeared before Goku and Vegeta in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super after teasing the two. It was there Goku confirmed his opponent can move faster than Instant Transmission which we didn't even think was possible.

"You're saying he's moving faster than we can keep up with," Vegeta asks at one point when Granolah was baiting the Saiyans.

"Instant teleportation," Goku follows up after he sees Granolah move and dodge up close. "No, it's even faster than that!"

According to Granolah, he has no name for the move, but the speed is out of this world. Goku and Vegeta are shocked by how quickly this guy can move without any preparation. It seems this speed is Granolah's base, and he goes on to trouble our heroes with his newly granted powers.

Of course, Goku is just thrilled by this challenge, but Granolah will not let up until the Saiyans are dead. The grudge he holds against the race is as colorful as ever. So if Goku wants to win, he's going to need to tap something within himself for a boost.

Goku might be able to do that given his training with Whis as of late. Ultra Instinct is already working unconsciously for Goku, and it is given a boost when he transforms into a Super Saiyan. This shift gives Goku a needed boost in speed, but it will not last forever. Dragon Ball Super fans are wondering if Goku might need to pay Planet Yardrat a visit again to bolster Instant Transmission, so our hero might make the trip when Vegeta decides it is his turn to battle Granolah.

