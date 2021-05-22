Dragon Ball Super Shows Off the Skills of the Universe's Strongest Warrior

✖

The "strongest being in the universe" in Granolah has shown off his skills in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super and it seems that Goku and Vegeta are in an uphill battle as they struggle against the warrior that has a serious ax to grind with the Saiyan race and the alien despot known as Freeza. The final member of the race known as the Cerealians sacrificed most of his years in the world of the living in order to become the strongest warrior in the universe, using the Eternal Dragon of his planet to make his dreams of revenge come true.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 72, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll dive into major spoiler territory.

Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah have all been tricked by the criminal organization known as the Heeters, who are attempting to have them all destroy one another to take over Freeza's empire for themselves. While we don't know exactly how powerful the Heeters are themselves, it seems as if the member known as Gas is their secret ace in the hole, as the intergalactic mobsters seem to understand that he has a huge power hiding within himself.

Granolah's power is on full display in this latest brawl, as he is able to take down Goku with an insanely well-placed energy blast, forcing Vegeta to use one of their Senzu Beans to bring him back to consciousness. Deciding to fight Granolah one on one, Goku uses a combination of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct to deftly dodge the bounty hunter's assault, but it's clear that Granolah's newfound power is far bigger than anything the Saiyans have seen before.

With only three years left to live in exchange for his massive power level, Granolah proves that he is able to use the powers that were inherent in his right eye, merging them with the newfound energy he gained from his planet's Dragon Balls. While the battle isn't decided in this latest chapter, it's clear that Goku is going to have to give it his all to even come close to taking down the new strongest being in the universe.

What do you think of Granolah's newfound power? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.