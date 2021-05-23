Dragon Ball Super Teases Ultra Instinct's Connection to Super Saiyan

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing a deeper connection between Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues with the newest chapter of the series, and one of the more intriguing developments of the arc thus far is seeing Goku further develop his mastery of the Ultra Instinct state. As Goku learns how to better utilize it and learn the secrets of keeping it constantly activated, we're all learning more about its greater mysteries as well. Previous chapters have revealed Ultra Instinct's ties to the Angels, but the newest chapter suggests a tie to the Super Saiyan form too.

The newest chapter of the series officially kicks off the fight between Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta but in a way that's more reminiscent of the past series. Vegeta has decided to stand back for now, and prove that he can defeat their newest opponent all by himself. With Goku going first, we get to see more of Goku's new control of Ultra Instinct through his training with Whis. Through this we learn Goku can use it in conjunction with Super Saiyan.

Chapter 72 of the series kicks off Goku's fight with Granolah, and he uses Ultra Instinct right from the moment they are first attacked. Goku struggles to keep up with Granolah in just his base Ultra Instinct state, and then starts to rely on his Super Saiyan mind instead. Then he soon gets into a combined version of this when he uses Super Saiyan God together with the Ultra Instinct mind state and Vegeta reveals that it's become more accurate.

This is a curious connection between the two as these forms seem like the complete opposite. Super Saiyan is a power driven entirely through rage, and Ultra Instinct needs a serene mind to operate properly. It's why Goku had struggled to even use it at will, and seeing that he's gotten to the point where he can experiment with it is a huge deal. It's this kind of experimentation that will likely give Goku an even stronger version of Ultra Instinct than ever.

This connection seems to dig into the God of Destruction and Angel balance for each universe. Super Saiyan God is a godly version of that original rage based power, and as we learned that base emotion of violence fuels the Destroyers' techniques. Ultra Instinct state calms it all down, and maybe it even channels that godly aggressive strength into more combat power? Or to be more precise, more accurate?

What do you think? Are you curious to see if there's more of a connection between Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct as Goku gets stronger?