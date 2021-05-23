Dragon Ball Super Unveils One Villain's Godly Power

✖

Dragon Ball Super is keeping things smooth in print as the manga's most recent arc just put out a new chapter. The story has been exciting from the start, and this new update has only made things even wilder. After all, it seems that Granolah has a new move in his arsenal, and it would make Beerus do a double-take.

The whole thing went live when chapter 72 made its way online. Dragon Ball Super shared its monthly update not long ago, and readers are still geeking out about the technique. After all, it isn't common to see newcomers use Hakai, but Granolah just made it happen.

The move came out when Granolah faced Goku and Vegeta face to face. The Saiyan pair were stunned by this villain's power, but Granolah had not even warmed up at that point. To show a bit more power, Granolah took time to charge a Hakai blast, and he took a chunk out of the planet when he let his power go loose.

"Did you see that move, Vegeta," Goku asks, and his comrade looks absolutely shocked by the sight before him.

"It was similar to Hakai," Vegeta answers. He was not able to get a good enough look to define the technique, but both Goku and Vegeta know how strong it was. The only people in their lies who can shed such knowledge are either Whis or Beerus. But as the latter stressed, the use of Hakai thrives under the right temperament. It seems Granolah has that same violent spark, so Vegeta better prepare extra well for his fight with the sniper.

