Dragon Ball Super Manga Finally Debuts Gohan Beast

Dragon Ball Super has reached the climax of the manga's adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and the newest chapter of the series has finally debuted Gohan's new transformation, Gohan Beast! Dragon Ball Super's manga kicked off this year with a full adaptation of the events seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and has been fleshing out the movie arc with new events only seen in the manga's release. With the latest few chapters of the series, Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through the climax of the fight against Cell Max.

Previous chapters of Dragon Ball Super fully introduced one of the big original forms that fans had wanted to see more of in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Orange Piccolo's debut, and now it's finally time for the last of the big additions as Gohan has broken through a new level of power and brought about a new transformation in the manga as Gohan Beast has finally hit the pages of Dragon Ball Super with the newest chapter of the series as the fight with Cell Max continues.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Gohan Beast Revealed

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 continued the fight against Cell Max, and Orange Piccolo was struggling against Cell Max despite being able to grow to the same size. Piccolo refused help from Gohan during the fight as he wanted Gohan to try and focus his power to a new level. It wasn't until Piccolo took a massive and lethal looking blast from Cell Max that had Gohan tap into his rage and unlock the brand new Gohan Beast form. Which instantly turns the tables back in Gohan's favor.

As Cell Max starts to grow a massive blast, Piccolo holds him down while Gohan Beast starts to charge up a blast of his own. Thanks to everyone's efforts, Gohan is able to charge a Special Beam Cannon and the final moments of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 sees Gohan Beast launching the fully charged cannon at Cell Max. But it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the next few chapters wrap up this fight and successfully move on from the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

