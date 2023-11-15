Dragon Ball Puts Bulma Center Stage in Unseen Retro Promos

Bulma might not be on the frontlines with the other Z-Fighters, as the brainy head of Capsule Corps has never had a power level to speak of, but she remains a key part of the Dragon Ball series to this day. First arriving in the premiere episode of the original Dragon Ball anime, the series has grown with Bulma and shown her falling in love with Vegeta and having two children, Trunks and Bulla. Recently, new unreleased promos for the Dragon Ball anime have found their way online that set Bulma front and center.

While Bulma wasn't a star in the latest anime film for the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie did give Vegeta's partner a hilarious task to accomplish in the face of the Red Ribbon Army's return. In the past, the Dragon Balls have been collected by some unsavory characters to make wishes that are just as unsavory. Using her time to collect the wishing orbs, Bulma would routinely make wishes to make sure that the Dragon Balls would be inert for another year, normally using said wishes to improve her physical appearance. Luckily, Shenron was able to perform a much greater task in the recent film by finally giving Piccolo not one, but two transformations to fight Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max.

Dragon Ball's Early Promos

Dragon Ball wasn't always an anime series that focused on world-ending battles and Super Saiyan transformations. When Son Goku first appeared, the series had its fair share of fights but also blended a good amount of humor into its proceedings as Bulma teamed up with the young Saiyan to travel the world. While Toei animators took the opportunity to focus on the action of the series, manga artist Gaku Miyao had some different ideas in mind.

Manga artist Gaku Miyao shows off the DB artwork he did for the Showa Note line of notebooks in the 80s. While Toei animators handled the action side of DB, these notebooks were aimed at girls and centered on Bulma. Miyao tried to draw the sort of Bulma that Toriyama wouldn’t. https://t.co/ipLbiBvoBb pic.twitter.com/ikwt7OCY57 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 11, 2023

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super's manga, the printed story is preparing to bring the Super Hero adaptation to a close. Many readers are now beginning to discuss just where the series will go in the future, as there are some big threads that can be explored when it comes to elements like Black Frieza.

What do you think of these hilarious promos for the original Dragon Ball series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.