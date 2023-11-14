Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 99 First Look Released

Dragon Ball Super's manga has reached the climax of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming in the next chapter! Dragon Ball's anime will be kicking off a new era next Fall with the release of a brand new original series, Dragon Ball Daima, and that means the Dragon Ball Super manga has a clear path for what it wants to take on in the future. As it continues through an arc adapting the events of the latest movie, fans are curious to see what could be coming next.

Dragon Ball Super's manga has reached the climax of the fight against Cell Max as the latest chapter of the series saw Orange Piccolo growing to a massive new size in order to take on the giant new enemy, but it's clear that all of their current efforts aren't exactly working. With the next chapter of the series releasing very soon, Dragon Ball Super has shared the first look at the now in the works Chapter 99 of the manga. Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 first draft.

More coming tomorrow pic.twitter.com/L9qhRvwx7t — Hype (@DbsHype) November 13, 2023

How to Read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 will be releasing with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library on Monday, November 20th and fans will be able to check it out for free when it hits. The first look at the new chapter teases a new clash between the giant Orange Piccolo and Cell Max, and it seems like the manga is continuing through the final fight as it was seen in the original Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. But with the latest chapter making some welcome changes, it's not clear if it will be a straight adaptation just yet.

As the Dragon Ball Super manga continues to work its way through the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie arc, it won't be too long before fans get to see new material from the series in future arcs. It's yet to be teased what the next arc of the series could be, but with no material left to adapt, it's likely going to be another original story.

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!