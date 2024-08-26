Dragon Ball Super Artist Toyotaro Promises the Series Will Return

It has been some months since Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus, leaving fans of the hit manga to wonder when Son Goku would return. Earlier this year, the death of series creator Akira Toriyama flipped the franchise on its head, after all. With a new anime on the horizon, all eyes are on Dragon Ball Super now as many are curious if the manga will return. And according to artist Toyotaro, the series is far from done.

Recently, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super sat down for an interview with V-Jump, and it was there Toyotaro touched upon the manga’s future. The artist was asked about a recent poll where Dragon Ball fans ranked the franchise’s best fights. At the end of the chat, Toyotaro promised he would do up even more battles, so he wants fans to keep up with his work moving forward.

“I won’t stop there! I plan to keep on coming up with lots of exciting battles for fans to enjoy,” Toyotaro explained. “I hope you all will continue following my work!”

In the interview’s context, it is clear that Toyotaro is not done with Dragon Ball, so that is a sigh of relief. Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus with chapter 103, and of course, that release put an end to the manga’s Super Hero arc. The chapter was posted not long after news of Toriyama’s death, and after its release, Shueisha shared the manga would go on hiatus. To this day, no return date for Dragon Ball Super has been announced, but fans are hopeful Toyotaro will resume work on the series before long.

After all, Toyotaro worked closely with Toriyama on Dragon Ball Super, and the artist worked with the series creator for years. In fact, Toyotaro has been described as Toriyama’s apprentice more than once, and the pair did collaborate on Dragon Ball Super‘s manga. As such, there are few people better suited than continuing Toriyama’s vision than Toyotaro, and fans of the franchise are hopeful the artist will get the chance to revisit Son Goku soon.

If you want to brush up on Dragon Ball Super while the manga is on hiatus, no sweat. The series is available on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker “Super Saiyan God,” or something like that… The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?”

