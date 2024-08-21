Viral Dragon Ball Short Gives Goku and Planet Namek a Makeover

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in that time, the anime has put forward some of shonen’s most iconic moments to date. From big battles to sudden deaths, the series has done it all with help from Son Goku. Of course, one of the anime’s most memorable storylines comes from Planet Namek as it hosts Goku’s big battle with Frieza. And now, one fan is going viral after they gave Goku a special Planet Namek makeover.

The modern move imagines how Goku might look if Dragon Ball were to have tackled the Planet Namek saga today. The clip by Blue Animation, as you can see below, follows the Saiyan towards the end of the planet’s life. As our hero prepares to take on Frieza once more, Planet Namek is burning around Goku, and the chaos around him pushes the hero to new heights. After all, Goku takes on his Super Saiyan form here, and the clean transformation suits Goku as always.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in the day, Toei Animation broke the anime fandom with its premiere of Super Saiyan Goku, and this viral clip reimagines the legendary debut. Super Saiyan was the first big transformation to tackle Dragon Ball, and in the years since its debut, the franchise has rolled out a slew of forms. From Super Saiyan Rage to Ultra Instinct, Goku’s turn on Planet Namek was just the start.

Obviously, this modern makeover puts Goku’s time on Planet Namek under a new lens. We’re given crisp, clean animation that takes directly from the original work done by Toei Animation. Soon, the studio behind Dragon Ball will be busy once more because of Goku. In October, Dragon Ball Daima is slated to debut, and the canon series will follow our heroes in the wake of a wild wish. The show will follow Goku and the Kaioshin after a wayward wish reverts our heroes into kids. To undo the wish, Goku will need to collect a new set of Dragon Balls to return to his adult form, but some new demonic foes will be set on stopping the Saiyan at every turn.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball makeover?