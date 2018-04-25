‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Gives Hit The Credit He Deserves

Believe it or not, Son Goku isn’t the only fighter in Dragon Ball worth paying attention to. Characters like Vegeta have long vied for the series’ spotlight, and Dragon Ball Super gave fans lots of over-powered heroes as well. When Hit was introduced, the prodigal assassin was universally loved by fans, but his last anime stint didn’t sit well with everyone.

So, you can understand why the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has fans feeling good. Toyotaro gave Hit a much-needed confidence boost that readers can’t get over.

Recently, Shueisha published chapter 35 of Dragon Ball Super, and the release put Hit against Jiren. The two fighters put the two men face to face as the Universe 11 fighter finally moved to the battlefield. In a moment of determination, Hit threw himself before Goku to intercept Jiren since the assassin was itching to fight. And, unlike in the anime, Hit managed to do some solid damage to Jiren.

Goku’s amazed that Hit sends Jiren flying with an ordinary kick. He can fight without using Time-Skip?! Hit explains that after Goku beat his Time-Skip, he’s stopped relying on just his special abilities. Then he de-skirts. pic.twitter.com/vGdgYwpip3 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 20, 2018

If your are all caught up with the Tournament of Power, you know Jiren and Hit’s anime fight was a bit one-sided. Yes, Hit was able to ensnare Jiren in his Cage of Time, but the Universe 11 dominated the battle up until that point. The manga makes things a bit more even as Hit gets serious right from the get-go.

As you can see, Hit takes his challenge to Jiren for real, and he manages to land a kick on the Pride Trooper. The manga gives him the chance to show off his fighting style sans Time Skip, and Hit goes so far as to say he cultivated the new form after battling Goku during the ‘Universe 6’ saga. Hit may not win his match against Jiren in the manga, but Toyotaro gives the assassin more room to shine. The extra space makes it hurt less when Hit does find himself eliminated from the tournament, and it gives fans hope that Dragon Ball Super has plans for the Universe 6 fighter yet.

