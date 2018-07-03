‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finally Fleshes Out Kale’s Backstory

Dragon Ball Super may have slowed its anime roll, but the same cannot be said for its manga. Thanks to Toyotaro, the popular series live on in print while Toei Animation puts in work on the first Dragon Ball Super movie. So, the manga’s latest update decided to give a big gift to Kale lovers.

You know, since fans did just get their first peek into the heroine’s backstory.

Over on Viz Media’s website, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super can be found for free. The chapter, which can be seen here, shows all the Universe 6 Saiyans challenging Freeza, and Kale finally opens up about her past when she is spurred on by Cabba to fight.

When the heroine hesitates to use her full power, Cabba tells Kale she needs to stop worrying about whether she’s overstepping a line with Caulifla.

“You owe Caulifla a lot, I know. You feel like you’re not as good as her even though you might actually be stronger, right,” Cabba cries. “Listen, Kale, if I’m right, this is the time to use that power!”

Unsure, Kale comes back and says she owes it to Caulifla to be her underling. After all, the girl saved Kale and her family from being cast away when she took them in.

“But sis, she took us in when we were lost by the roadside. To me, that gives her absolute status. We all believe that. It’s why we follow her,” she explains.

“But, Kale, this isn’t the time to be thinking like that! Not when we’re desperately fighting for our lives,” Cabba pushes back, leaving Kale to embrace her true power when she sees Caulifla take a very hard hit from Golden Freeza.

For anime fans, this backstory gives more context about why Kale is such a devout follower of Caulifla. While the show makes Kale more clingy, the manga tones down the character’s dependence on the prodigal Saiyan. Kale is plenty adept at fighting, but she chooses to hide her true potential in lieu of bolstering Caulifla. So, fans admit its nice to know how deep the roots between these two girls lie.

