Naruto Teases Major Reveal For This Fall

It’s been years since anime fans last witnessed any adventures taking place within the Hidden Leaf Village. With the final episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released in 2023, it’s been over three years since we last saw the works of Masashi Kishimoto brought to the screen. With Studio Pierrot working on the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Black Clover’s highly anticipated return, many have been left wondering if we would ever see Naruto Uzumaki and his world make a comeback. Luckily, the shonen franchise is dropping hints that some big news is coming, and there’s some serious star power to back this up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For this year’s New York Comic Con, Naruto will take part in the convention and has confirmed that a “new project” will be announced. What this new project is remains a mystery, but two long-term voice actors who have been a part of the anime adaptation for decades are set to arrive in North America to celebrate. Voice actors Junko Takeuchi (Naruto) and Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke) will be a part of a special panel on Saturday, October 10th, to reveal what is coming up for the shonen franchise. While many details remain a mystery, here’s how the Naruto series describes the event.

“Join us for an exclusive look at what’s next for NARUTO with our guests, voice actors Junko Takeuchi (Naruto Uzumaki) and Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke Uchiha)! Get the latest updates on the anime, the NARUTO CARD GAME, and other exciting new projects. Plus, be among the first to see the new roadmap for the future of the NARUTO universe!”

⚡️New York get ready⚡️

NARUTO is officially coming to NYCC on October 10th, 2026.



Exciting new updates are expected to be revealed on the special stage!

Featuring guest appearances by voice actors Junko Takeuchi (Naruto) & Noriaki Sugiyama (Sasuke)!



Could this be the start of… — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) August 19, 2026

What Will Naruto Announce?

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

While nothing has been confirmed as to what this new project might be, there are several possibilities regarding what Naruto might announce this fall. Originally, Studio Pierrot had confirmed that it would be returning to the first series that kicked things off in this shonen universe, creating four new episodes that saw Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and the other ninjas of Konoha experiencing a never-before-seen adventure. Unfortunately, Pierrot confirmed that there were difficulties in releasing the installments, and ever since, the installments have been drifting in limbo.

Another major project could be the continuation of Boruto’s story, as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had several stories from its source material that have yet to be adapted to the screen. On top of the remaining chapters left to bring to the anime world, the original manga has continued via the sequel series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Acting as something of a “Shippuden” to Boruto Uzumaki’s story, the story continues in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump to this day, making major changes to the Hidden Leaf Village as a result.