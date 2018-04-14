‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Alters Roshi’s Big Tournament Battle

Dragon Ball Super may have officially ended its strong run this year, but the manga version of the series is still going strong and has even started the Tournament of Power after a long wait.

Fans have already noticed the differences between the manga’s version of the tournament and the anime, and one of the biggest comes from Master Roshi, who has a much different battle than he did in the anime series.

This all starts in Chapter 34, with the manga already making major changes to Universe 6’s Frost, who has a much more active presence in eliminating the other universes before being eliminated by Freeza. Frost eliminates Universe 7’s Krillin and Tien with ease, and he surprisingly sets his sights on Master Roshi.

Before he’s able to eliminate Master Roshi, however, Roshi is saved by Goku and Frost turns his attention elsewhere. Fans of the anime series know that Master Roshi did not have a major battle like this, and most of his eliminations came from other universes.

Master Roshi had some major eliminations under his belt in the anime, defeating many other fighters with his tricky ways (and even getting one to eliminate herself after he lusts after her in his usual Roshi way) before opting out of the tournament himself.

While fans enjoyed Roshi’s turn in the Tournament of Power in the anime series, if the character had a more involved presence with the tournament’s bigger fighters than anime fans surely would have wanted to see in motion. Regardless, this change to Roshi’s involvement (as well as Krillin and Tien’s early eliminations) will definitely make the manga more interesting to read going forward as well.

