The Bluey Movie Shares Surprising Update

Bluey has easily become one of the biggest franchises that Disney has going for it these days. Last year alone, the story of the animated canine family did what many thought would be impossible, scoring higher streaming numbers than the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. To no one’s surprise, the critically acclaimed anime series has confirmed that a movie bringing its characters to the big screen is set to arrive next year. While no footage from the movie has been revealed, a major update has been spotted in the wild as The Bluey Movie prepares to get the ball rolling on its upcoming arrival.

Set to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2027, we have yet to learn just what the titular canine and her family will be up to, though the logo has found its way into the real world. While the logo on its own might not be all that surprising, it actually hints at the idea that Disney is changing the title before next year. Originally, the film had been billed as “Bluey The Movie,” though now, from these new logos, it appears as though the studio might be running with the title of “The Bluey Movie.” With no subtitle attached to hint at what is to come, we’re sure fans will continue speculating on what Bluey will be up to on the silver screen.

Bluey’s Influence Grows

As of the writing of this article, Bluey’s fourth season has yet to receive a release date, though Ludo Studio has confirmed in the past that it is in development. The third season’s final episode had plenty of viewers crying thanks to nearly seeing the blue canine and her family packing up to move to a new home. When Bluey’s dad changed his mind, the family breathed a sigh of relief in sticking to their humble abode. With one of the episodes even seeing Bluey in the future raising a family of her own, the sky is the limit for where season four could go.

In a surprise twist, it was announced last month that Bluey creator Joe Brumm was working on a project very different from the Disney franchise that hit it big. Working with Hulu, Brumm is working on an adult-oriented animated series, Deano. While only an image was shared from the upcoming series, the streaming service did release a description of what fans can expect from the show.

“Deano is a spirited, cheeky charmer of a boy, whose tough exterior coats a real heart of gold. He is the most endearing, feisty kid you will ever meet, and is growing up in a ruthlessly tough neighborhood in a house that should be condemned. He has no concept that the chips are stacked against him and embraces everyone equally, from the local teenage dropouts to the town police chief. At the heart of the series is Deano’s friendship with Kit, his timid best mate from the wealthy side of town. Kit is blind to Deano’s circumstances and is drawn to his friend’s energy and fearless worldview. Together, they walk face-first into an unfiltered world that’s leaking empathy by the hour.”

