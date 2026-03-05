Netflix Animated Series Returns With Epic Crossover Finale (But There’s a Catch)

Netflix’s animation department has been a big mover and shaker in the medium for years, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This year is set to return to Hawkins with the animated spin-off series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, while one of Capcom’s most popular characters will load up his guns again in Devil May Cry season two. Despite the success of many animated franchises on the streaming service, not every franchise is slated to run forever on Netflix. In a surprise twist, not only are two series returning, but a third series that became popular on Comedy Central is joining the crossover.

Last year, it was announced that the creators of Paradise PD and Farzar, Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, were planning to give both shows the finale they deserve with a crossover fusing the two worlds. Announced with a Kickstarter, Paradise PD & Farzar: The Final Season Graphic Novel is running a campaign to bring back these characters. While the goal has already been reached, the creators announced that the Comedy Central Brickleberry has been approved for the crossover. However, this confirmation is reliant on the fans, as the characters will only be added should one of the Kickstarter’s stretch goals be met.

We got the green light to add Brickleberry to the Paradise PD Farzar crossover! Check it out here https://t.co/TgcaWFOqj8 pic.twitter.com/oAMZeKeBtA — Waco O'Guin (@WacoOGuin) March 5, 2026

The Crossover You Never Expected

The original goal of this Kickstarter crossover was $20,000 USD, with the campaign already passing this milestone. As of the writing of this article, the campaign is close to $35,000 USD, though fans will have to pony up more to see the Brickleberry cast added to the crossover. Set as a stretch goal of $60,000 USD, the park employees were a creation of Black and O’Guin that aired on Comedy Central from 2012 to 2015. With three seasons to its name, adding this series to the mix might give fans three conclusions that they have been dying to see.

While this crossover might not be animated, the fact that the creators are so heavily involved makes this something to keep an eye on if you’re a fan of any of the three shows. If this is your first time hearing of this project, here’s how the Kickstarter describes the graphic novel, “In a story that wraps up everything, the Paradise PD must travel through time and space to hunt down evil billionaire CEO Charles Lovely and save Chief Crawford’s infant son. Their journey lands them on the planet of Farzar in the biggest crossover event of all time… if you don’t count Full House meets Family Matters.” The campaign is teased to allow the publisher and creators to produce “high-quality editions, exclusive premium versions, original artwork from the creators, and other exciting products that this project truly deserves.”

The Kickstarter campaign currently has twenty-eight days to go, and you can check out more about the project by clicking here. Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the crossover and whether it might one day be animated, but wilder things have happened.

