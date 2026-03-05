Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Reveals Final Chapter Release Date (& It’s Very Soon)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third anime season is throwing everything at Yuji Itadori and company thanks to the Culling Game, but things are quite different in the manga. With the main series having already ended Jujutsu Tech’s story in its first go-around, a new chapter has been unfurling thanks to its sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. While it’s no secret that creator Gege Akutami has been building toward the grand finale, you might be surprised to learn that the sequel’s end is dropping sooner than you might expect. Needless to say, it’s time to prepare to bid farewell to Yuka, Tsurugi, and Maru.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo will end with its twenty-fifth chapter, arriving in Japan on March 8th. Typically, a chapter of a manga related to Viz Media will release a few days in North America on the website following its release in the East, and that is most definitely the case here. Viz’s official website has confirmed that Modulo’s finale will arrive in “four days,” as of the writing of this article, meaning it should land on Monday, March 9th, the day after its release in Japan. Keep in mind, if you are looking to dodge spoilers for the finale, you might want to unplug, as there are sure to be plenty of story details hitting social media.

Will Modulo Hit The Screen?

With Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation on its third season, we’ll most likely be waiting for quite some time to see Modulo hit the screen. While it hasn’t been confirmed, MAPPA will most likely have one more season of the anime following the Culling Game’s conclusion, should it continue to follow the source material. A big question surrounding an eventual anime adaptation of the sequel is how it will be delivered, as twenty-five chapters might not fill an entire season. Considering the success that MAPPA and many other anime adaptations have seen on the silver screen, Modulo arriving as a movie might make the most sense.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, for those who might not have been keeping up with the sequel, focuses on the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki, the two characters who played major roles in the franchise’s predecessor. Focusing on these new characters was a big enough hook on its own, but the real twist came about thanks to the inclusion of extraterrestrials for this follow-up. The new aliens introduced are just as powerful, if not more so, than many of the sorcerers we’ve become familiar with, adding quite a threat for the world at large.

As of the writing of this article, Gege Akutami has yet to confirm if this will be the grand finale of the shonen franchise or if he will return to follow future generations of Jujutsu wielders. Needless to say, the series has become big enough that plenty of manga readers will jump onboard whatever tale the mangaka creates moving forward.

