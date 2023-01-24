Dragon Ball Super Takes Page From Spider-Man With Its Newest Romance

Dragon Ball Super's manga recently made a comeback to tell a very different story from what we had witnessed as a part of the Granolah Arc, with Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines once again to continue their training in an effort to hit the same level as Frieza and his latest transformation. With the printed story following Goten and Trunks as teenagers and seeing them patrol the streets as the new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, a hilarious moment pays homage to the first Spider-Man movie with Trunks taking a page from Peter Parker.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 89, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory on this one.

Trunks' crush on Mai, the member of the Pilaf Gang who found herself transformed into her younger self thanks to a wish made on the Dragon Balls during the Resurrection of F storyline, is a troubling one. Mai might have the body of a teenager, but her mind is still one of a full-fledged adult, a piece of information that the son of Vegeta and Bulma isn't quite privy to at the moment.

While the latest storyline sees Trunks and Goten sporting superhero outfits in a similar vein as Peter Parker in the Marvel comics, movies, and television shows, one lunchroom scene goes one step further and sees the hybrid Saiyan duplicating a move in which he is able to catch air-bound soup using his amazing speed.

(Photo: Sony & Toei)

Of course, this isn't the only nod to everyone's favorite web-slinger in the latest chapter, as Trunks is able to save Mai from near-death from Dr. Hedo's creation, Beta 1, who took on the appearance of a fellow classmate. With Mai being saved by Saiyaman X1, she receives flashes of the Trunks from the future, meaning that she might believe the new masked hero might in fact be Trunks' doppelganger who returned to the future, albeit a very different timeline than the one he once knew.

With Trunks almost spilling the beans of his secret identity in an effort to win Mai's affection, Goten was able to stop him at the last minute by keeping his mouth shut and stopping Vegeta's son from revealing his alter-ego to their classmates. With Dr. Hedo still working in the background, it will be interesting to see what additional events will take place in this story taking place prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

If you haven't had the chance to check out the latest chapter, you can do so here on Viz's Official Website.