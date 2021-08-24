Dragon Ball Art Honors Vegeta with Bloody Samurai Form

Dragon Ball Super has been busy as of late, and we have Vegeta to thank for that. If you are not keeping up with the franchise, the hero is thriving in the manga as Vegeta is fighting against the strongest fighter in all of Universe 7. Vegeta takes a bloody stand in his battle with Granolah, and his fighting spirit peaked during the ordeal. So to honor that moment, one artist has given Vegeta a brutal samurai makeover.

The piece debuted over on Twitter thanks to artist kenji_893 who is known for doing intricate Dragon Ball fan art. It was there they shared a recent piece dedicated to Vegeta, and it shows the Saiyan moving forward in battle despite all the odds pushing back on him.

Unbreakable Warrior Spirit Majin Vegeta pic.twitter.com/nnTJLusaPD — kenji_893 (@kenji_893) August 18, 2021

As you can see above, the samurai makeover puts Vegeta in traditional robes, but the outfit is mostly shredded from battle. The hero’s torso is exposed and littered with deep cuts and blood. From his temple to his fingers and toes, there are few undamaged areas on Vegeta, but he’s still moving forward.

Obviously, that grit is impressive given the kind of damage Vegeta has taken. The hero has arrows and swords lodged in his body, but that isn’t about to stop him. Not even his broken sword can keep the fighter away from the battle, and Vegeta looks ready to die if that is what his victory demands. This is why kenji_893 chose not to give the warrior sheaths in this piece; After all, what would be the use if Vegeta plans to go down swinging in battle?

Clearly, this art captures Vegeta’s fighting spirit, and it is timely given his role in Dragon Ball Super. The hero recently unlocked a new form called Ultra Ego thanks to his battle lust, and Vegeta is only going to grow more from here. So while Granolah may have won his latest bout with the Saiyan, he should beware of their next encounter!

What do you think about this Vegeta makeover? Does this samurai form suit the Dragon Ball Super Saiyan…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.