‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Moro’s Surprising Full Form

Dragon Ball Super has introduced a slew of very powerful fighters during its time, and it seems another has joined the list. After all, Moro is the latest villain to hit up the franchise, and fans were given a look at his full form at long last.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for chapter 44 below! Proceed with caution!

Recently, Viz Media put out the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, and it was there fans met up with Moro again. The bad guy debuted alongside the series’ new ‘Galactic Prisoner Patrol’ arc, and Moro proved to be one bad dude. The villain has got some insane power to him, and this new chapter finally took off his big cloak.

After sparring with Vegeta, the two fighters decided it was time to take things seriously. The Saiyan activated his god ki to some success, but Moro was not going to be outdone. The fighter took off his cloak in the chapter’s final panel to reveal his lean physique.

As you can see here, Moro almost pulled a Buu on fans with this reveal. The character has a rotund frame when his cloak is on, giving him the look of Mr. Buu for instance. However, the villain went full Kid Buu without the cloak as his fit body was revealed. A toned torso and pair of lanky arms were revealed to fans… and that doesn’t even touch upon his familiar baggy pants. If this outfit is meant to tie the character to Buu, then there is no telling the kinds of destruction Moro may bring, and that will terrifying Goku as much as it excites him.

So, what do you think about this baddie so far? Do you think he can step to Kid Buu's chaotic nature?

