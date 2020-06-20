Dragon Ball Super Reveals Moro's Fused Final Form

✖

Dragon Ball Super has given Moro a surprising fused look for his final form, and it's a stark contrast to his looks thus far! The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc introduced fans to the million years old goat villain, Planet Eater Moro, and we have seen a few versions of the villain throughout the arc. First was the older and more decrepit version devoid of his power, then there was the slightly enhanced version when he began to absorb energy, followed by his prime successfully wished on by the Dragon Balls, and now we have gotten a brand new look.

This new and presumably final look for Planet Eater Moro is the most distinct yet as in order to bring about this form, Moro reveals that he had a backup plan with bringing Android Seven-Three with him to Earth. By "fusing" with Seven-Three in a pretty hilarious, yet gruesome fashion for the villain, Moro now has a more human facade than before.

While his features remain the same in many ways, his more goat features in his face have instead now become more like the humanoid Seven-Three. After revealing he had a "backup" inside of the android (without any real explanation yet of what he means by backup in this context), Moro grabs and eats the android whole.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Goku confirms that this new form for Moro has resulted in giving the villain more ki than ever before thanks to devouring Seven-Three. So not only has his new form given him a dynamic new look, it's made him stronger than ever. Much like villains in the past (of which Moro seems to have some inspired elements from), Moro's final form is more humanoid as a way to bring the fight to a more even plane than before.

As Vegeta now has access to a new technique that could potentially rip apart this fusion, it's going to be interesting to see how Moro finds a loophole. While Moro has transformed and gotten stronger, it was only as a desperate final move against Vegeta. Moro just might be on his final legs with this final form. But what do you think?

What do you think of Moro's final form? Does this look take away what makes Moro special? Is it too much like other villains of the past? Where does this look rang among your favorites for the villain so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

