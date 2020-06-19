Dragon Ball Just Gave Vegeta the Key to Unlocking Fusions

✖

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga arc, "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" introduced a villain who was so powerful (Planet-Eater Moro), that he forced both Goku and Vegeta to pursue their own respective new avenues of power. Goku sought out more of the divine power that is Ultra Instinct, but Vegeta took a curious trip to the Planet Yardrat, where Goku first learned the Instant Transmission technique. Vegeta uncovered the truth behind Yardrat's unique manipulation of the physical form: Spirit Control, or mastery over one's spirit/ki. However, Dragon Ball Super chapter 61 reveals that Vegeta has put Spirit Control to unique use, as the ultimate counter to Dragon Ball's fusion techniques.

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 61 SPOILERS Follow!

The latest installment of Dragon Ball Super sees Vegeta go to battle with Moro one-on-one, where he finally reveals the new technique he learned on Yardrat: Forced Spirit Fission. That technique allows a fighter to separate an opponent from fused or absorbed energy - either by hitting them or directly drawing it out of them. For a villain like Moro, whose power-ups are based on absorbing lifeforce, it's a key game-changer. Of course, "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" is just the debut of the Forced Spirit Fission technique - as Dragon Ball fans are already speculating, Spirit Fission will entirely change the role of fusions in Dragon Ball lore.

Like so many other transformations and/or power-ups in Dragon Ball, fusions are a much-debated topic. Fans either think the combined fighters are cool "event" happenings in the franchise, or they think it's just a gimmick. The introduction of Spirit Fission kind of splits that difference, in that Fusions are still effective power-ups, but are now further from being the ultimate, no-defeat strategy that they have used as.

Absorptions are another big part of Dragon Ball lore - both the gross, villainous kind (Cell, Majin Buu) and the good kind like Namekian unions. As Vegeta teases to Piccolo, he could potentially undo the Namek hero's famous fusings from Dragon Ball Z.

This Force Spirit Fission power was a big surprise from Akira Toriyama, and one has to wonder what the larger point of it is. Toriyama has been very selective about where and when the idea of fusions are even allowed into the main Dragon Ball canon; it took over two decades for Toriyama to even let his own Gogeta fusion creation into the main canon, via Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Could he be trying to usher the idea out of the series as obselete? You decide...

You can read new Dragon Ball Super chapters online HERE. The Anime is still on hiatus.

