Dragon Ball Super Explains the Real Reason Vegeta Wants to Kill Moro
Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter has been so instrumental for the prince of the Saiyans when it comes to his battle against the latest villain, Moro, that Vegeta has even started trending on social media, and the franchise has taken the opportunity to reveal just why the anti-hero has become so passionate about putting the nail in the coffin for the ancient wizard! During the titanic battle between Vegeta and Moro, Piccolo explains exactly why the prince of the Saiyans is working so hard to defeat the energy absorbing threat and what this means for his development as a character.
Vegeta' Past Sins
During the Freeza Saga of Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta was still a clear cut villain, travelling to the Planet Namek in order to gain the Dragon Balls for himself. With letting nothing stand in his way, Vegeta massacred countless Namekians in his bid to become immortal. Over the years, the prince of the Saiyan's character has changed and with it, he now feels remorse for the deaths he caused years ago during the previous series.
Vegeta's New Powers
After having trained on Planet Yardrat, Vegeta has never been closer to bringing down Moro, now able to utilize a technique known as "Spirit Fission". Allowing the Saiyan to essentially "undo" fusions and energy absorbing techniques, Vegeta has taken things up a notch and begins taking the energy that Moro absorbed into himself. While he doesn't deliver the final blow to the wizard, it's closer than anyone has come so far!
Reasoning Behind Vegeta's Desire
As Piccolo explains, Vegeta is trying to bring down Moro in a bid to make up for his past sins, specifically in murder the Namekians and the other alien races while a part of Freeza's army. It goes to show just how much the one time villain has changed since his first arrival on Earth, wherein the Saiyan royal was eradicating opponents and innocent people without a second thought.
Goku's Influence
Since arriving on Earth and battling Goku, Vegeta has mostly been trying to defeat him when it comes to overall power, constantly training in a bid to become stronger than Son. As Piccolo lays it out in this latest chapter, Goku's influence has changed the Saiyan Prince for the better, with Vegeta focusing far more on attempting to overcome his rival than any previous evil desires. With Vegeta having a family and living on Earth, it's clear that the prince of the Saiyans has earned his spot as a defender of the planet.
The Tragedy Of Vegeta
Later in the chapter, the true tragedy of Vegeta is shown in that the prince of the Saiyans believes himself fated for hell when he dies, never able to truly make up for the sins that he's committed in the past. Though we aren't sure if this is true, it goes to show how tough Vegeta is on himself when it comes to the crimes he's committed and hopefully, we won't get an answer to this before the finale of the Moro Arc!
