Dragon Ball Super Explains the Real Reason Vegeta Wants to Kill Moro

Vegeta' Past Sins (Photo: Toei Animation) During the Freeza Saga of Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta was still a clear cut villain, travelling to the Planet Namek in order to gain the Dragon Balls for himself. With letting nothing stand in his way, Vegeta massacred countless Namekians in his bid to become immortal. Over the years, the prince of the Saiyan's character has changed and with it, he now feels remorse for the deaths he caused years ago during the previous series.

Vegeta's New Powers (Photo: Shueisha) After having trained on Planet Yardrat, Vegeta has never been closer to bringing down Moro, now able to utilize a technique known as "Spirit Fission". Allowing the Saiyan to essentially "undo" fusions and energy absorbing techniques, Vegeta has taken things up a notch and begins taking the energy that Moro absorbed into himself. While he doesn't deliver the final blow to the wizard, it's closer than anyone has come so far!

Reasoning Behind Vegeta's Desire (Photo: Shueisha) As Piccolo explains, Vegeta is trying to bring down Moro in a bid to make up for his past sins, specifically in murder the Namekians and the other alien races while a part of Freeza's army. It goes to show just how much the one time villain has changed since his first arrival on Earth, wherein the Saiyan royal was eradicating opponents and innocent people without a second thought.

Goku's Influence (Photo: Bandai) Since arriving on Earth and battling Goku, Vegeta has mostly been trying to defeat him when it comes to overall power, constantly training in a bid to become stronger than Son. As Piccolo lays it out in this latest chapter, Goku's influence has changed the Saiyan Prince for the better, with Vegeta focusing far more on attempting to overcome his rival than any previous evil desires. With Vegeta having a family and living on Earth, it's clear that the prince of the Saiyans has earned his spot as a defender of the planet.