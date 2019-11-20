Dragon Ball Super Reveals Seven-Three’s Secret Power

The war against Moro rages on within the pages of Dragon Ball Super. With the ancient sorcerer handing the Z Fighters their collective butts on a regular basis, a contingent of the warriors on earth made up of Piccolo, Krillin, and Gohan are facing off against the horned villains henchmen. Most specifically, they’re tackling the artificial being known as OG73-1, a nefarious andorid that has the ability to steal the abilities of anyone that he manages to grab by the neck for thirty minutes. However, with the recently released chapter, it seems that the android has some more tricks up his sleeve.

With Gohan entering the fray of the battle against Moro’s right hand men, following 73 absorbing Piccolo’s abilities, the son of Goku makes short work of the android in their initial battle. With the young scholar turned warrior getting ready to deliver the final blow, OG managed to unleash his new found ability which allowed him to “store” the abilities of up to three individuals to use at his discretion.

The most powerful of these stored abilities comes straight from his boss, Moro, which OG73-1 manages to use to turn the tide on his battle with Gohan, absorbing the energy of the Z Fighters around him. As is the case with the first victim of his ability, the android can use the powers of these folks for around thirty minutes before they disappear.

With the Z Fighters defeated, Moro gives the edict to his underlings that they will return to Earth in around twenty days, when Goku and Vegeta will seemingly complete their training and give the ancient sorcerer even more energy to absorb. With a bit more time added to the clock, both Goku and Vegeta continue their training with Merus and the planet Yardrat respectively.

While there have been no new developments as to when Dragon Ball Super will return as an anime, but we’ll be sure to let you know whenever we hear any new bombshells in that department!

What did you think of OG73’s newest ability? Do you think that Goku and Vegeta will manage to gain new powers to defeat Moro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

