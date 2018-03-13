Fans Are Loving That ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Will Continue

Anime

Dragon Ball Super fans have gone through quite an emotional rollercoaster lately. The series may be officially coming to an end after the Tournament of Power in two weeks, but Akira Toriyamaconfirmed that the series will indeed continue.

While not what fans initially wanted in a continuation of the series, Toriyama confirmed in a statement about Dragon Ball‘s 20th movie that “the animated version on TV will be ending for the time being…” and that the next film will take place after the events of the Tournament of Power:

“The Dragon Ball Super movie this time will be the next story in the series currently airing on TV. It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now; and leading to a mighty foe saved for the occasion, which I think has it shaping up to be a really enjoyable story.”

Hearing that Dragon Ball Super will officially continue in some capacity (along with Toyotaro’s manga version of the series), fans had a lot to be excited about.

Read on to see what fans think of Dragon Ball Super continuing.

@EmperorBigD

@dcbrosmedia

@Akthaproduct

@Arc520

@TRILLENT_3

@Pusha_Ty

@xLegend14x

@dzlrage

@Hazmat997

@AlexanderDaMota

What do you think of the Dragon Ball Super continuing? Tell us in the comments! 

