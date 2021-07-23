Dragon Ball Super Movie Confirms Title

Dragon Ball Super has revealed the name of its next movie that is set to arrive in 2022, with the next chapter using the title of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which was revealed during the Comic-Con Panel for the hard-hitting action series. The surprising panel not only gave us the name of the upcoming film, but it also showed us new designs for some of our favorite characters, as well as changing the game when it comes to the likes of Pan and Piccolo with some new looks that show the series takes place in the future of the franchise.

The panel featured the voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa, along with the executive producer of the series Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashia, who is a producer for both the anime series and the latest movie of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Featuring a musical performance by Hironobu Kageyama, you can watch the full panel and all the secrets that were revealed in this groundbreaking event. The event went into detail about some changes that will be made to Piccolo's design and the fact that Super Hero will be aging Pan by a few years, as the daughter of Gohan and Videl is currently a baby in the television series.

Our own Nick Valdez shared the name of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, which was revealed during the latest panel and sets to the tone for how this feature-length film is looking to set itself apart from the movies we've seen arrive from the Shonen franchise in the past:

As Akira Toriyama had said in the past, this upcoming film won't focus as much on power levels as Dragon Ball Super: Broly had, with Piccolo, Krillin, and Pan apparently taking center stage. The panel also showed that Piccolo now has a house reminiscent of the domiciles seen on the Planet Namek, clearly showing that the former Demon King has definitely mellowed out over the years. It will be interesting to see what roles Goku and Vegeta have to play in this upcoming movie if any.

What do you think of the new title for the next movie in the franchise? What predictions do you have for the film?