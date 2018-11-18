‘Dragon Ball Super’: New Arc Synopsis Surfaces Online

Dragon Ball Super is ready to give fans new stories, and Son Goku is game to pass them out. In a few weeks, the Saiyan will step out with a brand-new film, and the comeback is set to go live alongside a brand-new manga arc.

So, if you need more info on this all-new story, you are in luck. After all, a tentative run-down of the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc has surfaced online, and it reveals a few major facts.

This means there are some big spoilers below! Please proceed with caution!

Recently, reported leaks from the upcoming issue of V-Jump went live on social media, and it was there fans found new information on Dragon Ball Super‘s next arc. Fan-translator Herms98 compiled a brief description of the arc’s preview, and you can read it below:

“Shortly after the ToP and the events of DBS: Broly, Goku and Vegeta are training together when Bulma passes along a message from Mister Satan that a mysterious group has appeared at his house and is attempting to kidnap Buu. Goku and Vegeta go to investigate and indeed find a group loading the (still sleeping) Buu into a familiar-looking spaceship,” the summary reads.

As it turns out, the group is able to knock out the Saiyans with a special gun, leaving Goku to wake up at the Galactic Patrol HQ. The organization is the one who kidnapped Buu, and they’ve done so to remove the Grand Kaioshin from the alien. The deity is needed as a criminal has escaped the Galactic Patrol, and the only one capable of stopping the baddie is the Dragon Ball Z Kaioshin.

So far, there is no telling how the the Galactic Patrol will extract the Kaioshin, but fans know it may not be a great idea to remove the guy. After all, Majin Buu was one nasty foe before he absorbed the deity. It was only after the alien took in the Kaioshin that he tapped into his kinder side, giving him the opportunity to befriend the likes of Mister Satan. If that part of Buu is removed, the fighter might go rogue once more, and Videl’s dad will not be a fan of that.

