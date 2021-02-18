Dragon Ball Theory: Does Beerus Have a Secret History with the Saiyans?

✖

Dragon Ball fans are always down for a good theory, and the manga keeps churning out fodder for their fertile minds. The start of a new arc always draws forth questions, so it is no surprise to see theories sprouting in the wake of Granolah's introduction. There are lots of guesses surrounding the vengeful warrior, but one of the biggest theories right now has to do with... Beerus?

Yes, that is right! The God of Destruction has come back into the spotlight with a new theory. The idea spawned online after Dragon Ball fans were given a sneak-peek at chapter 55. It was there fans watched as Beerus berated Vegeta about Saiyan history, and that was a bit out of character for the god.

(Photo: Bandai)

The encounter shows Beerus question Vegeta about why the Saiyans were destroyed. The prince admitted his father's greed and need for power led his people to their demise. However, Beerus said that fate was far from the truth. Sadly, the preview ends before any answer is given, so fans are pretty convinced Beerus once interacted with the group.

Of course, this is more than likely a bad thing. Beerus may be an unlikely alley these days, but he is still a God of Destruction. If the fighter came into contact with the race long ago, he may have done so on bad terms. In fact, some fans believe he might have coerced Freeza into killing all the Saiyans. That idea is hard to believe given how proud the tyrant is, but Beerus isn't someone you can just turn down.

There are other theories cropping up in the teaser's wake, but few are as compelling as the one above. Beerus seems to know more about the Saiyan race than we ever expected. And right now, Dragon Ball fans are thinking that is a sign of bad things to come.

What do you make of this theory? Do you think Beerus has been hiding something from Goku and Vegeta? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.