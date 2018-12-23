New ‘Dragon Ball’ Project Is Apparently In The Works

Update: A full translation of creator Akira Toriyama’s comments has been released and can be read further below!

Dragon Ball Super is living big these days, and its debut on the big screen has been met with praise the world over. Now, fans are eager to see where the franchise will go next, and a new report has confirmed a new project will be joining the series soon enough.

Taking to social media, Viz Media informed fans of the big update when the company’s on-site team at Jump Festa shared the following message from Dragon Ball Super‘s main stage.

“Message from Toriyama Sensei (super duper rough translation) “I wish I could be here with you, but I’m very shy. I’m glad the movie is a hit. Broly has always been popular so I’m glad it appears that I didn’t mess up. I’m now working on the next one!”

While this message got fans excited, translators online have been warring back and forth over what Toriyama meant specifically. Most believe the actual language used at the convention implied Toriyama was talking about his “next project” in general, opening up interpretation to anything from manga to an actual anime TV series. For now, Toei Animation has kept quiet on any official project announcements, but ComicBook.com will keep fans updated on what is to come for the franchise. For now, it looks like Toriyama is up to something, and fans are hoping it will lead to an anime renewal for Dragon Ball Super or a second film.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16 (so fans will see more of Leek and Taro soon), and tickets for the film are now on sale. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

