Dragon Ball Fans Sound Off Over Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta's Debut

Dragon Ball fans want a lot of things, and they don't always get them. Even the nicest request can go untouched if the series' creator is not up to answering. Over the year, a great many of these requests were answered by ventures such as video games or side stories. And after a long wait, it seems one anime has brought Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta to life in the best way.

The gift came courtesy of the newest Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode. The update checked in on Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta as they encountered a strange doctor ready to battle. The pair did not know what they were getting into when they first challenged him, but they learned quickly enough. In fact, the baddie was challenging enough that it prompted Vegeta to go Super Saiyan 3.

Now, this form has been around for decades now, and it is most famous because of its debut in Dragon Ball Z. Goku was able to unlock the form along with his youngest son since Gotenks used the transformation. Fans kept waiting on Vegeta to use the power on the air, but no such moment ever came. It is only now that Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta exists in the anime, and fans have a lot to say about its debut.

(Photo: Bandai / Shueisha)

You can take a peek at some of the reactions below as Dragon Ball lovers are torn about the milestone. While many are happy to get an official look at the form on Vegeta, there are just as many who wanted the hero to avoid such a move. That is only doubled when fans realize Dragon Ball Heroes isn't considered canon to the mainline series, but its timeline doesn't make it any less legit. So if you haven't seen the Dragon Ball Heroes anime yet, you better check it (and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta) out ASAP!

What do you make of this anime debut? Do you think it suits Vegeta or...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!