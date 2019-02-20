‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s What Super Saiyan God Broly Could Look Like

Dragon Ball has plenty of forms to cycle through, but there are a few fans don’t see enough of. Super Saiyan God was all the rage for a moment before Goku leveled it up. Now, netizens are wanting to revisit the fiery form, and one fan decided to explore how Super Saiyan God would look on Broly.

Takin to Reddit, an artist named CELL-MAN shared their take on SSG Broly. The piece borrows heavily from the style of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and its clean lines have fans feeling real nice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, there are some fans who think the form fits Broly better than Goku, but that is up to you to decide.

As you can see above, Broly fits the godly form real well, and it slims the Saiyan down quite a bit. Broly can be seen looking down at his chest in confusion as a red-pink aura surrounds him. With his pink hair on edge, Broly looks all kinds of powerful in the SSG form, and his streamlined physique laughs in the face of Broly’s infamous berserker state.

Of course, Broly has yet to explore the SSG form in the canon, but the character did just enter that club. The fan-favorite Saiyan was welcomed into the canon when Dragon Ball Super: Broly premiered, but there is room for the man to take on SSG down the line.

After all, there are enough Saiyans alive to perform the ritual needed to turn Broly. In order to access SSG, six righteous Saiyans must unite and circle the receiver before giving ki to them. If Broly proves to be pure-hearted moving forward, the fighter has plenty of Saiyans to help him out. Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Goten, Trunks, Pan, and even Bulla could be used. So, this piece of fan-art might become canon sooner rather than later.

So, do you think the franchise should let this happen one day? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.