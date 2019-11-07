Super Saiyan God Gohan Comes to Life in New Fan-Art

Gohan has travelled a very different path from his father. Though in recent stories, the son of Goku has realized that he needs to gain as much power as he can and so began training prior to the Tournament of Power. Managing to re-ignite the “Mystic” power within himself that he gained during the Buu Saga, the one time scholar has become one of the strongest Z Fighters once again. Though Gohan has gone on record stating that he’s looking to achieve power outside of Super Saiyan transformations, this isn’t stopping one fan from imagining what if the son of Goku achieved the power of a Super Saiyan God!

Twitter User ErrenVanDuine shared this collaborative effort with CellManArt that imagines what Gohan would look like if he managed to achieve the level of Super Saiyan God, sporting an outfit that is closer to the one he is sporting in the Dragon Ball Super manga during the Tournament of Power arc:

Super Saiyan God Gohan. @CELLMANart came up with the concept/sketch and I completed the line art and colors. Gohan’s gi is based on some of Toriyama’s classic Dragon Ball paintings. pic.twitter.com/gqr9CPSTkh — エレン (@ErrenVanDuine) November 5, 2019

Honestly, we’re somewhat surprised that every Saiyan on Earth hasn’t been given the Super Saiyan power up considering all it takes is a number of Saiyans making contact and concentrating in order to grant them this transformation. Though we have to wonder if Super Saiyan God would be a power up for Gohan, who seemed to have a power similar to the level held by Goku when he was at his Super Saiyan Blue level. Regardless, perhaps its only a matter of time before Gohan manages to reach this level, or create a new one for himself.

In the manga, Gohan is currently assisting Krillin and Piccolo in their fight against the henchmen of Moro, entering the fray that is currently tearing up the environment as the Z Fighters clash with these planet destroyers.

What do you think of this re-imaging of Gohan as a Super Saiyan God? Do you believe the son of Goku will one day be given this transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

