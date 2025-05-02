Avatar: Seven Havens’ Release Window Finds Its Way Online

It’s been over a decade since last we saw the animated world of bending as the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series, The Legend of Korra, came to an end. Luckily, the benders are returning with a new animated show that will take place with the Avatar who takes the title from Korra in Avatar: Seven Havens. While Paramount has confirmed that the new series is on the way, many animation fans have been wondering when we can expect Seven Havens to hit the screen. In a wild twist, that question might have been answered though fans might be waiting some time to see the sequel make landfall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironically enough, the Avatar: Seven Havens update arrived from a very unexpected source. The publication Toy World Magazine, while preparing for this year’s Las Vegas Licensing Expo, touched on major Paramount properties such as Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol, and Dora The Explorer. On top of these franchises, the outlet shared a blurb that revealed when Seven Havens would be landing, “Avatar enthusiasts can anticipate a new theatrical release in January, along with a newly announced series coming in 2027.” While this might come as bad news for some hoping to see the four-nation world return in the near future, it gives fans an idea of when the new Avatar will arrive.

Seven Havens’ Origins

paramount

In February of this year, Avatar Studios revealed that a third animated series in the bending franchise was in the works. While Paramount has yet to reveal the protagonist of the Avatar who is Korra’s successor, the studio has shared key details when it comes to the upcoming show. While Aang and Korra’s stories were filled with some dire circumstances, the Seven Havens’ star will exist within a universe that is struggling with a “cataclysmic event.” Here’s how Avatar Studios originally described the upcoming series,

“A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

Avatar’s Cinematic Future

Next January, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will arrive in theaters focusing on Aang and his allies during their adult year. On top of this theatrical outing, two additional films have been confirmed for the future though their titles and plots remain a mystery. As Netflix preps for two additional seasons of the live-action adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a very bright future ahead of it, even if Seven Havens is setting up a world of hurt for its protagonist.

Want to see what the future has in store for the bending world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Avatar: The Last Airbender and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Toy World Magazine