My Hero Academia Shares First Grown-Up Look at One Fan Favorite Character

Kohei Horikoshi’s iconic My Hero Academia’s flagship series has concluded, but that hasn’t stopped him from unveiling new tidbits about the series. The My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book has finally been released in Japan, containing new Q&A from Horikoshi and other information on the franchise. The Ultra Age serves as the final data book for the manga, celebrating the franchise’s achievements. Horikoshi reveals more facts about the cast after the epilogue, including Deku’s new hero ranking. X user, ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi), has translated several key pieces of information from the novel. Audrey is the CEO of Aitai Japan Inc. and helps run the Aitai Kuji store to bring Japanese merchandise to fans overseas.

Audrey often shares translated information on social media, but it should be noted that their translation is not the official licensed translation. They revealed that My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book contains a new epilogue manga starring Eri, the little girl with the one horn that Deku saved in the Overhaul Arc. The manga takes place years after the defeat of All For One, finally giving fans a good look at Eri’s teenage design. The new epilogue highlights how much the character has grown and how Deku continues to influence her.

My Hero Academia Ultra Age has an epilogue with teenager Eri visiting Aizawa, Present Mic, and All Might in the faculty room at UA.



As a Pro-Hero with his armor, Deku is now Ranking #4!



Here's a short summary of the manga story, it's very touching 😭



Eri visits Aizawa and…

Eri Has Finally Grown Up in My Hero Academia

In the manga, Eri had a notoriously troubled life. She was abandoned by her family and forcibly kept in the care of the villainous Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai. The villains took advantage of Eri’s Rewind quirk that allowed her to reverse a living body back to a previous point. She can age people backward, heal injuries, and undo body modifications. Overhaul used her abilities to create bullets that negate other people’s quirks. She suffered from constant experimentation before being rescued by Pro Heroes and Deku during the raid of Shie Hassaikai.

She remained a recurring character in the My Hero Academia series, now under the care of Shota Aizawa. She would have a vital role in the Final Battle arc, gifting Deku her horn so that he could heal his gravely injured arms. The series flash-forwards several years into the future after the end of the Final Battle, featuring the main characters as adults. Horikoshi would even release an epilogue chapter going into further details about the characters’ adult lives. Eri had a brief cameo, but her appearance in My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book epilogue manga gives readers her new older design.

What Happens to Eri After the End of My Hero Academia?

Based on Audrey’s unofficial fan translations, the final epilogue focuses on a teenage Eri attending UA High and meeting several teachers. Her horn has grown back after handing it to Deku years prior. She meets with several faculty members in the school, including Aizawa, Present Mic, and All Might. They watch Deku on the news, becoming a Pro Hero again after being rewarded a new power suit. The group watches Deku with admiration, with Eri vowing to do her best after witnessing Deku achieving so much as a hero again.

H/T: ☆オードリーAudrey☆ on X (formerly Twitter)