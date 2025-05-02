One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Look At Adorably Monstrous Villains

One-Punch Man’s third season has been years in the making, with the second season seeing the production house known as JC Staff taking the reins from Studio Madhouse. With the next season set to arrive this fall, the hard-hitting anime franchise is giving fans a steady drip of previews for Saitama’s big comeback. As we witnessed in the season two finale, the fight against the Monster Association is far from finished and this new preview proves it. While the “Hero For Fun” battled some strange creatures in season two, it appears that things are only getting weirder in season three.

The two new monsters that will be arriving in One-Punch Man season three are Nyaan and Overgrown Pochi, beasts are seemingly twisted pictures of a cat and a dog. Released on the official anime website, here are some of the details for these adorably bizarre creatures that live within the Monster Association, “This month’s third and fourth installments feature Nyan and the overgrown Pochi. Nyann is voiced by Ryosuke Shirakawa, who is in charge of character design. The overgrown Pochi was designed by character designer Shinjiro Kuroda.” While these monstrosities are unique, we doubt that they’ll be the ones to withstand a punch from Saitama when all is said and done.

What Will One-Punch Man Season Three Tackle?

As mentioned earlier, the third season of Saitama’s anime will continue the fight between the Hero Association and the Monster Association, though the second season finale gave the subterranean beasts a big advantage. The hero killer Garou has decided to throw in his lot with the monsters, looking to gain enough power to defeat the heroes as a whole. Suffering from some big losses in season two, Garou is going to have to do some serious training if he is hoping to take down One-Punch Man in a one-on-one fight. Readers of the manga know that there are some big battles on the way involving both heroes and monsters alike.

While far from confirmed, a fourth season would most likely continue the fight between the two organizations as Saitama and Garou remain on a collision course. Considering the years-long wait between seasons two and three, we’re sure that anime fans are crossing their fingers that the gap between seasons three and four would be far shorter. Luckily, the manga and web comic focusing on One-Punch Man are still going strong.

One-Punch Man’s Manga Controversy

Of course, One-Punch Man has been making headlines for a very different reason in recent days. The manga has seen plenty of “redraws” from artist Yusuke Murata, who will routinely recreate past scenes to give them a little more detail and make sure that they are “perfect.” Many readers aren’t thrilled when these recreations take place but they do prove the point that Murata remains a perfectionist in the manga game.

