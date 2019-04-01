‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Creates Hilarious Saiyan Rainbow Hair Artwork

Hardcore Dragon Ball fans may be in the know, but to most casual observers who haven’t checked in since the Dragon Ball Z days, the series has looked pretty wild in its Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super runs. Mainly that has to do with the series’ changing imagery and iconography, as fans who only remember the days of Goku and Vegeta going from black-haired base form to blone Super Saiyan are often thrown by just how colorful the series has (literally and figuratively) gotten, since then.

That’s why this piece of Dragon Ball fan art below is so great: It’s at once celebrating the series evolution over the years (no pun), and throwing some expert-level shade at the series:

What you got in that lovely rainbow collage is:

Super Saiyan Gold

SSJ4 Broly Green

Trunks Base Form Purple

Super Saiyan God Red

Super Saiyan Blue

Goku Black’s Super Saiyan Rosé

In short, this one visual pretty much captures all of the various Saiyan transformations that Dragon Ball Super has explored, as well as making reference to all of the characters that have been featured in the series.

….Well, almost.

For some reason the artist chose to ignore the white hair Goku sports when in his Ultra Instinct state. That could simply be that the white wasn’t feasible for this rainbow hair concept – or it could be a deeper reasoning, such as the fact that Ultra Instinct isn’t a Saiyan transformation, so much as a highly-advanced and powerful fight technique. The way that the Dragon Ball Super manga is going right now, we may not have too long before another splash of color has to be added to the mix. The series is seemingly setting up Goku and Vegeta for a possible canonized Super Saiyan 4 debut, and we would love to see how Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro would reboot that transformation in the Dragon Ball Super era.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

